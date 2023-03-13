BC Ferries launches app for quicker booking, checking-in and trip management

App to send out sailing alerts, aims to make checking boat availability efficient

BC Ferries has launched its new app with features that include bookings, managing trips, checking-in at the terminal and finding other travel information. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

Those wanting to explore B.C.’s coasts can now plan and track their travels from their phone.

BC Ferries on Monday (March 13) launched its app that will allow passengers to make bookings, manage trips, check-in at the terminal and find other travel information.

“The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip-planning experience through their mobile device,” said Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ vice president of marketing and customer experience.

The app includes a travel preferences section, allowing customers to check schedules and current conditions on their favourite routes, while an “Express book” feature will make securing a spot on saved sailings quick and efficient, according to a news release.

“Customers can quickly jump to the next available sailing with the new Express book feature, and manage existing bookings on the go,” the release said.

The current conditions section will show sailing statuses and estimated deck space on selected routes. Passengers can also set up alerts to get notifications on service notices and upcoming sailing reminders.

A seamless check-in feature will let passengers find their upcoming trips on the app dashboard and access their booking barcode for scanning.

The app will also let users log in with new or existing BC Ferries accounts.

The BC Ferries app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and more information can be found at bcferries.com/app.

The ferry provider says the app will continue to evolve based on feedback from customers and evolving digital trends.

