The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Cowichan. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Cowichan. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries pulls out ‘paper charts’ after problem with navigation system

Queen of Cowichan sailing between West Vancouver and Nanaimo delayed by an hour

A mechanical problem with the Queen of Cowichan’s navigational system put the vessel an hour behind schedule this morning.

According to a service notice from BC Ferries, the 8:25 a.m. ferry resumed service at 9:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

The ferry company initially posted on social media about “an issue with the electronic chart system,” but just before 9 a.m., advised travellers that “paper charts have been sourced and loading will commence shortly.”

BC Ferries asked that travellers with reservations arrive at the check-in window at the time noted in their booking confirmations, despite the delay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of this mechanical issue,” the service notice added.

For sailing schedules and more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries’ plans to go electric mired in government red tape, says CEO

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesBreaking News

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. doctor shortage sparks dispute over nurse practitioners
Next story
Colwood council sets priorities for business strategy

Just Posted

The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in March 2023, the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society announced May 13. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)
New skate park officially coming to the West Shore in early 2023

Victoria police have responded to around two dozen incidents relating to youth, who are coming from other communities, reportedly engaging in crimes downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police report swarms of youth flocking to Victoria to commit crimes

The red colouring could be seen Wednesday morning from the shoreline at Whiffin Spit in Sooke. (Courtesy of Jon Erzinger - Facebook)
Red streak along Whiffin Spit caused by algae

Lorraine Van Dyk has been a part of the Sooke Sports Council, which organizes sports activities for Grade 2 to 5 students at SD62 schools, for 33 years. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Retirement won’t slow down Sooke Sports Council president