BC Ferries pulls out ‘paper charts’ after problem with navigation system

A mechanical problem with the Queen of Cowichan’s navigational system put the vessel an hour behind schedule this morning.
According to a service notice from BC Ferries, the 8:25 a.m. ferry resumed service at 9:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.
The ferry company initially posted on social media about “an issue with the electronic chart system,” but just before 9 a.m., advised travellers that “paper charts have been sourced and loading will commence shortly.”
BC Ferries asked that travellers with reservations arrive at the check-in window at the time noted in their booking confirmations, despite the delay.
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of this mechanical issue,” the service notice added.
