BC Ferries has cancelled 12 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay on March 17 and 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries reduces sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay in response to COVID-19 fears affecting demand.

The noon ferry leaving Swartz Bay on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 will be cancelled, plus the 2 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen on both days as well.

All customers with reservations on cancelled sailing will have their reservation fees fully refunded.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday BC Ferries passengers will soon see regulations that allow drivers to remain in their vehicles during sailings as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: Victoria closes Crystal Pool, other facilities to curb spread of COVID-19

ALSO READ: Victoria mayor Lisa Helps puts forward emergency motion to support local business during COVID-19 fears

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria
Next story
Update: Oak Bay recreation cancels three programs until further notice

Just Posted

Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

Family stayed in hotels in February due to flooding, told they don’t meet criteria for screening

Girl Guides cancel summer gathering at Camp Bernard in Sooke

The event was expected to host more than 2,500 Guides and women from across Canada

BC Ferries reduces sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

Goldstream Food Bank moves operation outside in response to COVID-19 fears

‘We gotta keep calm and carry on,’ says president of food bank

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Community calendar on hold amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to event cancellations, we ask you to confirm an event’s status with its organizers

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Most Read