BC Ferries resumes regular schedule between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay

Resumption of service comes after overnight sailings, partial re-opening of Malahat

Drivers line up along West Saanich for the Brentwood Bay ferry to take them to Mill Bay, with the Malahat portion of Highway 1 closed Monday after heavy rains washed out a section of road. (Photo by Carl Jensen/Twitter)

BC Ferries has resumed its regular schedule on the route connecting the Saanich Peninsula with Mill Bay after running it overnight to help relieve traffic congestion caused by the closure of the Malahat on Highway 1.

Deborah Marshall, executive director for public affairs, strategy and community engagement, said Tuesday morning the regular ferry schedule resumed with the 7:30 a.m. sailing out of Brentwood Bay. While the highway has re-opened to single lane alternating traffic, would-be users of the ferry route can still expect long waits, Marshall added.

“There are currently still multiple sailing waits on both sides,” she said.

BC Ferries sailed eight round trips overnight to keep traffic moving.

“Please keep in mind, the vessel accommodates about 20 cars and a maximum of 150 passengers and crew,” Marshall said. “Please keep in mind the Malahat usually sees about 25,000 vehicles travelling on it per day.”

A reception centre near the ferry terminal on the Brentwood Bay side of the route supplied travellers waiting for their sailing with food and blankets.

Marshall said BC Ferries did not have any additional requirements for the additional night sailings. “The crew that was called in are (familiar) with the ship and the route. We thank them for responding to the call so quickly. They were happy to help out in the emergency situation.”

BC Ferries has no plan to sail a larger vessel on the route at this time, she added.

