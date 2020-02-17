(Black Press Media file Photo)

UPDATED: BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Ferries sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are filling up Monday as the Family Day long weekend comes to a close.

As of 4:45 p.m., the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are full and the 9 p.m. sailing is 69 per cent full.

From Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the 5 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, the 6 p.m. is 92 per cent full and the 7 p.m. is 61 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The 5:55 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay in Nanaimo to Horseshoe bay are 100 per cent full and the 10:10 p.m. sailing is 53 per cent full.

From Duke Point in Nanaimo to Tsawwassen, the 5:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings are 100 per cent full and the 10:45 p.m. sailing is 34 per cent full.

The 5:25 p.m. sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay is 100 per cent full, the 6:40 p.m. sailing is 77 per cent full and the 8:55 p.m. sailing is 40 per cent full.

Last year, across all routes, BC Ferries carried more than 205,000 passengers for the Family Day long weekend. The company has added more than 20 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route. Family Day Monday and Tuesday morning are the most popular times for people to return to Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay, according to BC Ferries.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

Just Posted

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem

Port city makes desirable place for traffickers flying under the radar

Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada

Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Oak Bay boys take top ski, snowboard honours

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read