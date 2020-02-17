UPDATED: BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Ferries sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are filling up Monday as the Family Day long weekend comes to a close.

As of 4:45 p.m., the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are full and the 9 p.m. sailing is 69 per cent full.

From Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the 5 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, the 6 p.m. is 92 per cent full and the 7 p.m. is 61 per cent full.

The 5:55 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay in Nanaimo to Horseshoe bay are 100 per cent full and the 10:10 p.m. sailing is 53 per cent full.

From Duke Point in Nanaimo to Tsawwassen, the 5:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings are 100 per cent full and the 10:45 p.m. sailing is 34 per cent full.

The 5:25 p.m. sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay is 100 per cent full, the 6:40 p.m. sailing is 77 per cent full and the 8:55 p.m. sailing is 40 per cent full.

Last year, across all routes, BC Ferries carried more than 205,000 passengers for the Family Day long weekend. The company has added more than 20 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route. Family Day Monday and Tuesday morning are the most popular times for people to return to Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay, according to BC Ferries.

