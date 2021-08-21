Power outages in Greater Victoria on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of BC Hydro)

Power outages in Greater Victoria on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of BC Hydro)

Power outages affect thousands in Greater Victoria Saturday morning

BC Hydro said the outages affected 16,162 on the South Island as of 10 a.m.

Crews have restored power in Greater Victoria after thousands were impacted by the outages on Saturday morning.

BC Hydro said the outages affected 16,162 customers on the South Island and power had been restored by around 11:15 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., BC Hydro said outages spanning Greater Victoria were under investigation and crews had already been assigned to some of the affected areas.

Around 10:15 a.m., BC Hydro said crews were on-site in Saanich, where they were dealing with an outage caused by a transmission circuit failure. 2,905 customers in the area had been without power since about 9:50 a.m.

Transmission circuit failures are a type of outage that occurs when a major transmission line is unable to deliver electricity. This, BC Hydro says, could be caused by a number of factors, like a damaged transmission tower or a lightning strike. The power provider said repairs for this type of outage can be prolonged because it may be difficult to find the issue and special equipment is sometimes needed.

Transmission circuit failures were also responsible for some outages in Victoria, Oak Bay, Highlands, Langford and View Royal.

READ: Pandemic boom in Greater Victoria park use translates to better insect understanding

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

power outagesVictoria

Previous story
BC Ferries aims to have 12-14 fully electric vessels by 2032
Next story
38 B.C. communities receive millions in provincial funding for flood planning

Just Posted

Gull chicks rejoice together on their rooftop home in downtown Victoria on Aug. 13. About 150 gulls, young and old, were admitted to Wild ARC last year, according to senior wildlife rehabilitator Wallis Moore Reid. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Bird-hood: A Victoria gull’s early days in photos

A new indoor mini-golf course set inside a haunted Victorian manor is coming to Victoria this fall. Haunted Manor will offer mini-golf, ping pong, food and alcohol. (@hauntedmanorvictoria/Instagram)
Haunted mini-golf, ping pong lounge coming to Victoria

Sabine Singh is running for the second time as the standard-bearer of the federal New Democrats in Saanich-Gulf Islands. (Taylor Roades/Submitted)
New Democrat Sabine Singh offers herself as bold alternative

A moth finds some rocky road near a forest and farm habitat in Cobble Hill. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Pandemic boom in Greater Victoria park use translates to better insect understanding