B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberals may soon be known as BC United, following re-naming consultation

Party will put suggested new name to membership-wide vote by end of year

The B.C. Liberal Party may have a new name by the end of the year.

After consulting its membership for the last several months, the party announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) the clear favourite is BC United. The suggested name will go to a membership-wide vote by the end of the year.

The move is part of a re-branding effort by party leader Kevin Falcon, who was elected back in February. During the party’s June convention, two-thirds of delegates voted in favour of choosing a new name.

“It’s way more than changing a name. It means attracting the absolute best people to run with us,” Falcon said at the time.

Since then, the party said, it received over 2,000 suggestions from party members, and BC United came out ahead.

In a Tuesday news release, the party said if the new name is chosen they will be strategic about when and how they implement it to ensure it works to their advantage when the next provincial election is called. That is currently slated for fall 2024.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party.

-With files from The Canadian Press

