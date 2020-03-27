BC Parks Foundation organizes virtual picnic for the province

BC Parks Foundation is hosting a virtual picnic for residents across the province to tune into. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

With park and recreation closures, picnicking with friends outside is no longer an option but the BC Parks Foundation has created a way for the people to gather this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, residents across the province can join B.C.’s Big At Home Picnic online to virtually connect with friends, family and a variety of entertainers.

Whether it’s a solo picnic or with immediate household members, participants can tune in from the comfort of their living room, kitchen, balcony, front or back yard.

“Let’s spend the afternoon, as proud British Columbians, connecting while staying safe and maintaining proper social distance,” the event Facebook page says. “Let’s get together (virtually) and do what we all love: eating good food, connecting with family and friends and appreciating the supernatural beauty of where we live.”

On the event page, BC Parks Foundation says it would normally be encouraging people to get out to parks. However, with crowding and some people not respecting social distancing, the foundation decided to organize this event instead.

Virtual attendees can join the fun by heading to the B.C.’s Big At Home Picnic Facebook event page. The foundation will also share tips and ideas on its blog.

At 1 p.m., there will be a province-wide welcome toast after which participants can tune in to streams from different entertainers including magicians and musicians. Links to all of the streams will be posted on the Facebook event page. Participants can also use video-chat tools to virtually connect to friends and family while picnicking.

Anyone interested in performing can send BC Parks Foundation a message on Facebook as well.

B.C.’s Big At Home Picnic takes place on Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m.

