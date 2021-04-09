BC Transit announces updates to Greater Victoria routes

Additional service added to various routes in the region, including West Shore

BC Transit announced updates to the Victoria Regional Transit System on a variety of routes, which came in to effect on April 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Transit routes in Greater Victoria are getting a spring refresh.

BC Transit announced updates to the regional transit system on a variety of routes, which came in to effect on April 5.

Some of the routes with updated schedules include 2, 6, 8, 27, 28, 30, 31 and 75, with additional weekday afternoon and evening services on route 46 between Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard and the Westhills Exchange.

Sunday service between Bear Mountain and the Langford Exchange on route 52 will also be added. Furthermore, later service will be offered on routes 3 and 10, between James Bay and the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

For more information on transit schedules and route updates, please visit bctransit.com/victoria.

READ ALSO: Victoria guitarist rocks a $1M Lotto Max ticket

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit