Commuters wait for BC Transit buses at the Colwood exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

Commuters wait for BC Transit buses at the Colwood exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit asks residents to weigh in on West Shore service

Feedback sought on rapid bus route, frequency changes, improvements for planned development

BC Transit is working with West Shore municipalities and is seeking community feedback to develop an updated transit plan for the area.

The feedback on service and infrastructure options will help shape future service improvements for the West Shore in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

Among those options is a West Shore-to-downtown rapid bus route, including possible station locations, route changes and frequency improvements. It would target implementation within two years and aims to better serve existing areas with high ridership/population. Other improvements being considered are those which could be implemented over the next three to five years, with an eye to future planned development.

Residents can provide feedback through an online survey that is open for submissions until Nov. 24. To learn more or take the survey, go to engage.bctransit.com/westshore2021.

READ MORE: High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitTransportationWest Shore

Previous story
‘Sasquatch Egg’ boulder crashes onto Highway 7 near Harrison Mills
Next story
Conservation officer kills black bear previously shot with rifle in Kootenay town

Just Posted

The District of Sooke is on track to meet its 2021 budget, thanks in part to a building boom that has increased permitting revenues. (Sooke News Mirror files)
Construction boom padding Sooke revenues for 2021

Victoria police are looking for this suspect after an early-morning armed robbery in Esquimalt on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Police seek suspect after man with knife robs Esquimalt gas station

A judicial challenge to a setback variance for a home construction project next to Gonzales Hill Park has been dismissed, with the B.C. Supreme Court judge finding issues with the group that challenged the decision. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Preservation group’s court challenge of variance for parkside Victoria home dismissed

The water off Port Renfrew could be threatened without a federally-funded search and rescue and environmental response service in Port Renfrew, says the Pacheedaht First Nation. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Pacheedaht First Nation wants feds to expedite plans for marine rescue centre