BC Transit considers bus line extension to Victoria General Hospital

Changes would see discontinued service along the west end of Goldstream Avenue

Commuters wait for their BC Transit buses at the Colwood Exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

Changes are brewing for the Victoria Regional Transit System and the public has a limited time to offer input.

As a part of an impending service change, route 53 Colwood Exchange/Langford Exchange via Atkins Road will be realigned and extended to end at Victoria General Hospital rather than Colwood Exchange next to West Shore Parks and Recreation.

Other proposed changes include discontinuing service along the west end of Goldstream Avenue (west of Leigh Road) due to low ridership, providing year-round service to Thetis Lake Regional Park and limiting commuter service to downtown Victoria.

These changes were previously identified in the Burnside-Tillicum and View Royal/Esquimalt Local Area Transit Plans.

The public can offer feedback through an online survey at engage.bctransit.com/victoria until Feb. 24.

ALSO READ: High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit