BC Transit extends free fare, installs vinyl barriers in some buses

Free fare will now be offered until April 30

BC Transit has extended its free fares across the province until the end of April.

Going cashless is one of the steps the business is taking to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure between passengers and drivers.

In addition, BC Transit is also only allowing back-door entries on its busses, unless a ramp is required, increasing its cleaning measures, and limiting bus capacity to promote social distancing.

As of April 6, BC Transit will also be installing vinyl barriers for smaller buses – typically used for HandyDART services or smaller communities – that do not have back doors.

Anyone who has already purchased bus passes for March or April will be able to apply for a refund once regular fares are reinstated.

For more information visit bctransit.com.

