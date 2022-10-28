The display signs on BC Transit buses can be changed to request emergency help when drivers aren’t able to use their radios. A bus travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday had its display activated, prompting an investigation by BC Transit into the cause. (Black Press Media file photo)

The display signs on BC Transit buses can be changed to request emergency help when drivers aren’t able to use their radios. A bus travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday had its display activated, prompting an investigation by BC Transit into the cause. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit investigating after Greater Victoria bus sign changes to emergency display

Displays can be activated when drivers are not able to use their radios

BC Transit’s operations team is investigating after a sign on one of their buses requested emergency aid.

The bus was travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday, with its display stating ‘call 911, emergency’. The bus caught the attention of passersby.

“I can confirm, there was no actual emergency,” Jamie Weiss, BC Transit senior media relations and public affairs advisor, said in an emailed statement.

Weiss said the use of an emergency display is an extremely rare occurrence in Greater Victoria.

The emergency displays can be used in situations when operators can’t use a radio. These displays are only on the outside of the bus.

ALSO READ: Langford armed robbery third report linked to online ads for PS5

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate Migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
Next story
UPDATE: 31-year-old woman dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks (second from left) and Mayor Maja Tait joined Royal Canadian Legion members Joe Danyleyko, Murray Lambert and Ted Davies in launching the annual poppy campaign on Friday at the Sooke cenotaph. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Poppy campaign kicks off in Sooke

Jordan River kite surfer Frances Kelly placed second at the GKA Kite World Tour stop in Morocco, her first ever final event in the sport. (Courtesy of Romantsovaphoto)
Jordan River kite surfer finishes second in world tour stop in Morocco

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 president Norm Scott presents Langford Mayor Stew Young with the ceremonial first poppy at the Langford Cenotaph Friday (Oct. 28) officially launching this year’s poppy campaign. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Poppy campaign kicks off on the West Shore

Jessica Michalofsky is protesting for safe supply following the death of her son on Aug. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIDEO: B.C. mom protesting in Victoria for safe supply to meet with health minister