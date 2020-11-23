BC Transit launches investigation after passenger fall from upper deck

A passenger went to hospital after a fall from the upper deck

BC Transit has launched an internal investigation after a passenger was transported to hospital due to a fall on a bus.

According to BC Transit, the incident took place on a route 50 bus in the early evening of Nov. 13.

A passenger fell while descending from an upper level in the double-decker bus.

An ambulance was called and a transit supervisor was dispatched to the scene, before the passenger was transported to hospital.

“Our top priority is safety, and our thoughts are with the person involved in this incident,” reads a statement from BC Transit.

