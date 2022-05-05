BC Transit riders in Greater Victoria to be hit hard by Thursday cancellations

Dozens of May 5 trips, especially on University of Victoria routes, not operating

Transit riders in the Capital Region will likely notice an uptick in bus absences Thursday as BC Transit’s driver recruitment woes continue.

Trips spanning Greater Victoria will be affected, but riders travelling to and from the University of Victoria are among those most affected as the summer semester gets going this week.

Close to 40 Thursday trips, across two routes, between the Dockyard stop in Esquimalt and the Saanich campus have been cancelled.

Another nine trips between the university and Victoria General Hospital along with eight between the Tillicum Centre and UVic on May 5 have also been axed.

BC Transit on Tuesday sent out a warning about upcoming service disruptions.

“BC Transit is actively recruiting transit operators in a number of systems across the province and working hard to hire more drivers as we are currently facing a labour shortage like many other customer-facing organizations,” the transit provider said.

“As a result of these ongoing labour challenges, this service change includes temporary service reductions on some transit routes across the region.”

Several other routes across the region will be impacted on Thursday. Riders can find the service notices on BC Transit’s website (bctransit.com).

