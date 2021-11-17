BC Transit routes between Duncan and Victoria, in Duncan and Shawnigan Lake altered

BC Transit has announced that bus routes between Victoria and Duncan, throughout Duncan and throughout Shawnigan Lake have altered as a result of flooding and ongoing repairs on the Malahat section of Hwy. 1.
As of Thursday, Nov. 18 and until further notice, routes 44 Victoria/Duncan, 66 Duncan Commuter and 99 Shawnigan Lake Commuter will have only one bus travelling in either direction, according to a Tweet from the transit agency. Previously scheduled travels have been cancelled and travellers should expect delays at bus stops and longer than usual travel times.
BC Transit travellers can visit bctransit.com/cowichan-valley/schedules-and-maps/alerts for up-to-date alerts on their services.
