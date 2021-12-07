A BC Transit bus cruises down Douglas Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media news staff)

BC Transit says driver shortage drove decision to remove print schedules from Victoria stops

Customers concerned choice was discriminatory

BC Transit says its choice to remove printed schedules from bus stops in Greater Victoria for the month of December was driven by a driver shortage, not any intent to discriminate.

The transit company released a statement explaining its decision on Monday (Dec. 6), after it received significant blowback from customers who said the lack of printed schedules impeded their ability to ride the bus. For riders without cell phones or data plans, looking up the schedule online as the replacement posters suggest is not an option.

BC Transit says it made the decision after realizing a driver shortage meant it would, at times, need to adjust schedules on short notice.

“This means any printed materials would not provide the most accurate, up-to-date information,” the company’s statement reads.

It says it’s working to hire more drivers and transit operators and will return printed schedules to bus stops in January.

For the remainder of December, BC Transit says its fall Riders Guide remains accurate, of which limited quantities can be found at libraries, recreation centres and malls throughout the region. Riders can also request a printed copy or check schedules over the phone by calling 250-382-6161.

BC Transit apologized for any additional barriers it has caused customers and said the feedback it has heard will inform future decisions.

