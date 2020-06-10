BC Transit plans to have the first design for their new handyDART bus facility available by July. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

BC Transit seeks public feedback on new handyDART bus facility

Online design input submissions accepted until June 12

The handyDART bus facility planned in View Royal will have first designs by July, according to BC Transit.

A neighbourhood working group has been meeting since February to consult with local First Nations communities for development of the land. This comes after a memorandum of understanding was made with the Town of View Royal in March.

Mayor David Screech said in an earlier comment to Black Press Media that while he isn’t happy about the handyDART’s location, he’s willing to work with BC Transit to make sure they come to a mutual agreement.

“They’ve clearly decided that it’s the right spot because it’s dead centre in the region,” Screech said previously. “Now our job is to work with them to make sure it’s the best it can be.”

On top of added sidewalks and landscaping, BC Transit will provide $150,000 to the Town of View Royal for community amenities.

READ MORE: Petition aims to stop handyDART facility from being built in View Royal

The bus facility has been the centre of controversy for some nearby residents, with one woman gathering more than 1,700 signatures in favour of relocating the proposed bus facility. The Bowman Archery Club, which uses the area for recreation, will only be allowed to remain until September when full access to the site is needed.

The bus facility is expected to open in 2023 with both gas and electric buses, but will transition to an entirely electric fleet in the following years. No diesel buses are planned for use.

BC Transit said the plan will include dozens of native mature trees and new boulevards and sidewalks on Watkiss Way and Burnside Road. Currently, transit is looking at opportunities to enhance the nearby Galloping Goose Trail.

After releasing the first design, a revised design will be available for public feedback in September. Construction is planned to begin by winter.

Due to physical distancing and restrictions on large gatherings beyond 50, in-person open houses are not available. Instead, information boards will be located on site for neighbours to learn more and those wanting to learn more can email victoriahandyDARTproject@bctransit.com.

Those interested in filling out the online survey can share their opinions at bctransit.com/viewroyal/handyDART until June 12.

ALSO READ: Province overrules View Royal; plans to build handDART facility

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC TransitTown of View Royal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich cancels recreation centre membership passes due to COVID-19
Next story
Positive messages combat racist graffiti in Victoria’s Chinatown

Just Posted

Museum makes historic Indian Reserve Commission document accessible to public

Ledger details decisions that led to creation of reserves on Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Positive messages combat racist graffiti in Victoria’s Chinatown

Police investigate weekend vandalism

BC Transit seeks public feedback on new handyDART bus facility

Online design input submissions accepted until June 12

RCMP investigates serious weekend crash in View Royal

Two drivers and one passenger sent to hospital Sunday

School district, Saanich police investigate racist, violent online yearbook comments

Mount Douglas Secondary yearbook taken down after derogatory messages posted

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Most Read