BC Transit seeks public feedback on new handyDART bus facility

The handyDART bus facility planned in View Royal will have first designs by July, according to BC Transit.

A neighbourhood working group has been meeting since February to consult with local First Nations communities for development of the land. This comes after a memorandum of understanding was made with the Town of View Royal in March.

Mayor David Screech said in an earlier comment to Black Press Media that while he isn’t happy about the handyDART’s location, he’s willing to work with BC Transit to make sure they come to a mutual agreement.

“They’ve clearly decided that it’s the right spot because it’s dead centre in the region,” Screech said previously. “Now our job is to work with them to make sure it’s the best it can be.”

On top of added sidewalks and landscaping, BC Transit will provide $150,000 to the Town of View Royal for community amenities.

The bus facility has been the centre of controversy for some nearby residents, with one woman gathering more than 1,700 signatures in favour of relocating the proposed bus facility. The Bowman Archery Club, which uses the area for recreation, will only be allowed to remain until September when full access to the site is needed.

The bus facility is expected to open in 2023 with both gas and electric buses, but will transition to an entirely electric fleet in the following years. No diesel buses are planned for use.

BC Transit said the plan will include dozens of native mature trees and new boulevards and sidewalks on Watkiss Way and Burnside Road. Currently, transit is looking at opportunities to enhance the nearby Galloping Goose Trail.

After releasing the first design, a revised design will be available for public feedback in September. Construction is planned to begin by winter.

Due to physical distancing and restrictions on large gatherings beyond 50, in-person open houses are not available. Instead, information boards will be located on site for neighbours to learn more and those wanting to learn more can email victoriahandyDARTproject@bctransit.com.

Those interested in filling out the online survey can share their opinions at bctransit.com/viewroyal/handyDART until June 12.

