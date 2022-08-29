BC Transit shifts to fall Greater Victoria schedule on Sept. 5

Route changes will accommodate return to school

Bus routes in Greater Victoria will switch to the fall schedule as of Sept. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

With the return to classes quickly approaching, BC Transit is gearing up to make its annual fall schedule changes.

The changes are scheduled to come into effect as of Sept. 5 in the Victoria Regional Transit System, and will primarily see the return of school routes.

Route 17 Cedar Hill will be reinstated, and capacity levels will return to normal on route 81 Brentwood/Saanichton/Sidney/Swartz Bay, according to a release.

Other, more minor changes, include route 1 South Oak Bay/Downtown running along Fairfield Road to Douglas Street instead of Belleville Street, routes 70 and 71 Swartz Bay/Downtown serving new stops at Mount Newton Cross Road in both directions, and route 51 Langford/UVic gaining additional trips but no longer using double decker busses.

Due to transit upgrades currently underway along Government Street, the legislature bay “G” terminal will be moving to westbound Belleville Street between Douglas and Government streets, meaning routes 30 Royal Oak Exchange/Downtown, 31 Royal Oak Exchange/Downtown, and 75 Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown will begin and end at Belleville westbound.

In addition to announcing the schedule changes, the transit authority said its ridership has returned to 75 per cent of its average across the province.

“BC Transit thanks riders in Victoria for their continued support as we gradually return to pre-pandemic levels,” read the release.

READ MORE: BC Transit to pilot electronic fare system in Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitGreater Victoria