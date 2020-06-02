Family groups have been limiting their social contacts during the coronavirus pandemic. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Coronavirus infection among children has been low in B.C., but those older than 19 have significant risk of COVID-19 and should be careful about expanding their social circles, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

The warning came as B.C. K-12 schools prepared for about 60,000 students to return for part-time classes this week, and camping in provincial parks reopened along with personal service and other businesses shut down by pandemic restrictions. Monday was also marked by street protests following demonstrations and riots in the U.S.

Statistics to May 30 show fewer than one per cent of B.C. positive tests have turned up in children under 19, just 77 cases from thousands of children tested, Henry said. There have been 260 people between age 20 and 29 with positive tests, and 442 or 17 per cent of all cases in people between 30 and 39.

“We also know that transmission in children usually happens in the household contacts, where you have a lot of contact from an adult to a child,” Henry said. “We purposely timed the reopening of schools to be sure we had an incubation period to see if we were going to start seeing increased numbers of cases in our communities once we started our restart program. If we had had seen an increase we would have postponed or delayed the start of schools.”

RELATED: 30% of B.C. students return for in-class teaching

RELATED: Commercial landlords can’t evict if they refuse assistance

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said protection of seniors in care remains the highest priority.

“As we’ve seen, there continues to be a very significant risk to people in long-term care,” Dix said. “We are not changing at this time those rules on visiting, but we understand the challenge that everyone face and what an extraordinary additional pressure that places on family caregivers.”

Henry advised that people’s activities and increased social contacts depend on their own activities.

“If you’re not going back to school, if you’re not going back to work, or you’re continuing to work from home and do things remotely, then you might want to expand to another family or household or group,” Henry said. “But right now we need to hold those limits small and we see that this can spread very quickly if we’re not careful that way.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Telus headquarters to come to Victoria in ‘landmark building’ development
Next story
Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Just Posted

SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Facility set to reopen to the public

Firefighters called for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes

Woman breaks her leg while walking along riverbed

UPDATED: RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Victoria man identified as victim in Thunder Bay murder

Police investigating after Paul Vivier, 29, discovered in hotel

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seize vehicle stolen from New Westminster

Man arrested on Resthaven Drive charged with possession of property obtained by crime

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘Disregard for human life:’ Nanaimo fentanyl trafficker gets four-year sentence

Michael Damien Byrne was arrested as part of 2017 bust

Vancouver Island school principal mourns family killed during US protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted

The Tube Shack opening on June 27

Most Read