Beacon Hill Children’s Farm will be closed to the public due to the risk of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm closes a week after opening due to COVID-19 risk

The Farm is hoping to reopen as soon as the risk has passed

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm has closed it’s doors, only a week after opening for the season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Farm stated it would be closed to the public and volunteers until the risk of COVID-19 has passed.

“It is a decision that we didn’t make lightly because we know how much joy the farm provides for many people,” reads the post.

READ ALSO: Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

On Wednesday the first case of novel coronavirus on the Island was identified by B.C. health officials as a man in his 60s who was with a tour group to Egypt where another traveller was identified as having the new coronavirus.

The post goes on to read that this step is only a precaution to minimize the potential risk of COVID-19 to people and animals.

READ ALSO: First COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

“The animals will stay at the farm to be looked after, so you can still see them through the fence,” reads the post.

For updates on the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, they ask that you follow their social media channels, where they will be giving people “a little peek inside our daily life at the Farm.”

With files from Tom Fletcher


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

