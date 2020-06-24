Beacon Hill indecent exposure suspect connected to other incidents

Reports of similar incidents of exposure on June 17, May 9

Victoria police say a man suspected of indecent exposure at Beacon Hill Park is also a suspected in similar incidents more than a month prior.

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on a man suspected of exposing himself in Beacon Hill Park on May 9 and June 17. (Courtesy of VicPD)

On June 23, the Victoria Police Department released images of a man who exposed himself to a woman in the park on June 17 just after 9:30 p.m. Since that information was released, additional incidents have been reported to police and previous reports linked to the same potential suspect.

On May 9, one victim was able to capture clearer images of the suspect.

In both incidents, the suspect left the area before police arrived. None of the victims were injured.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 40 and 50 years old with a white, stubble-length beard. He was wearing white shoes, grey pants, a dark jacket and a dark hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the image or has information about the incidents can call police at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Beacon Hill indecent exposure suspect connected to other incidents

Reports of similar incidents of exposure on June 17, May 9

