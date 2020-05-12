Vehicle access to Beacon Hill Park could be restricted to allow for more physical distancing space. (Black Press Media file photo)

Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space

Victoria council looks at ways to create more outdoor spaces

A motion coming to Victoria’s committee of the whole meeting on May 14 could see vehicle access to Beacon Hill Park restricted in order to allow for more physical distancing space for pedestrians.

The motion, put forward by Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Jeremy Loveday, recommends council direct staff to keep the physical distancing measures in place in village centres and other locations, as well as looking into further opportunities to allocate more space for people to “walk and roll” safely. The motion’s aim is to proactively prepare for increased pedestrian traffic as people begin to leave their homes.

READ ALSO: Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

The motion also recommends the city implement a “pedestrian-only” approach to Beacon Hill Park for the summer, but would leave the main parking lot open to allow access for people with disabilities, by using “inexpensive and implementable means.”

Staff would report back to council with any feedback prior to council deciding whether this would be a permanent move.

READ ALSO: Victoria mayor scales back daily updates for residents

“In the coming weeks and months as people return to work, as businesses re-open and as people begin to venture out into public spaces, our streets and sidewalks are going to see more people than they have during the pandemic,” reads the motion. “If we don’t allocate more space for pedestrians, this is going to make it impossible for people to safely physically distance as they move about the city and will also create accessibility concerns for people using wheelchairs or pushing strollers who can’t just easily step off the curb.”

The motion notes physical distancing measures could be in place for 12 to 18 months until a vaccine is developed and a key element in Victoria’s recovery is “to allocate more public spaces for people.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era
Next story
Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space

Victoria council looks at ways to create more outdoor spaces

Victoria buys properties on Pandora for almost $10 million

Site is a ‘long-term investment’ as part of the plan to address affordable housing

Sooke takes slow, cautious approach to reopening

Council to begin meeting in person again on May 19; South Island Chambers of Commerce collaborate

Drivers reminded to slow down, turn lights on as heavy fog covers Malahat

DriveBC traffic cams show fog disperses near Tunnel Hill

Victoria initiative plants the seed of a ‘dispersed farm’ with food garden starter kits

My FED Farm provides people with the tools, knowledge to seed their food garden

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Most Read