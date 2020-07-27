Bedridden elderly woman rescued from burning home on Songhees Nation

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says an early morning fire serves as a reminder to check smoke detectors. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

An early morning fire serves as a reminder to check your smoke alarm, says View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, View Royal, Colwood and Langford firefighters arrived at a structure fire on the Songhees Nation. The lone occupant – an elderly woman confined to her bed – had used her LifeAlert device to reach her neighbour, who then noticed the smoke and called 911.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the building. View Royal firefighters were able to find and rescue the woman, who was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation before being transported by ambulance to the Victoria General Hospital. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

“The female was extremely lucky … there was no working smoke alarm in the trailer,” Hurst said. “By chance, she woke up or was awake in her living room and noticed the smoke.”

The outcome, Hurst added, could have been disastrous. “Another couple minutes of delay in reporting the fire would have changed this scenario significantly.”

The fire, which started in a back bedroom closet, is believed to be electrical. The cause remains under investigation.

The incident is a reminder to check smoke alarms, the fire chief said. For anyone living in View Royal, Songhees or Esquimalt Nation who doesn’t have or can’t afford an alarm, Hurst said to call the department for advice or assistance.

