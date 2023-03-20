Beefs & Bouquets is a free forum to give thanks or express views. The News Mirror reserves the right to edit or refuse submissions. Length may be limited to 40 words. Mail or deliver to 4-6631 Sooke Rd., Sooke, V9Z OA3 or e-mail to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

A BIG BEEF to people dealing drugs and people who won’t give information to the police. Ukraine had 170 civilians killed by Russia in January. B.C. had 211 civilians killed by drug dealers.

A BOUQUET to all the volunteers in Sooke. They just keep showing up and donating their time and energy, which benefits the entire community.

AS THE WEATHER gets “springier” in Sooke, please look out for pedestrians. Crosswalks are for walkers to cross and not have a heart attack due to a driver screeching to a halt one metre away.

A SAD BEEF to tenants who think landlords should subsidize their rent from their paycheques after mortgage rates increased by more than 100 per cent.

THE HANDICAP CHANGEROOM is not a baby change table or a place for mom & dad to shower, it’s for those who may need to sit to shower or require more space to dress. Seaparc supplies baby change tables for your convenience.

BOUQUET TO our local RCMP officers for their ongoing good work in a very challenging job. We appreciate your dedication.

BEEF TO DADS who are too narcissistic and lazy to work and think they can live off their spouse. You think your life is a bed of roses? Beware.

THANKS TO the kind young man we met in the Walmart checkout with his pineapples who, after telling us how to tell if they are ripe, handed one to us as we left the store. It was delicious. Enjoy your pina colada.

BEEF TO SOOKE MAYOR Maja Tait for voting in favour of a subdivision in East Sooke when residents were clearly opposed.

BEEF TO B.C. FERRIES for not requiring vaccine passports. No wonder our COVID numbers are so high.

BOUQUET TO ALL those residents who have chosen to leave their outdoor Christmas lights on. Our neighbourhoods look so cheerful when darkness appears.

THE CAR PARKED BEHIND ME had a dog in it that went ballistic and barked a storm at me. The owner was also going to her car and apologized. That was fine, but as soon as I sat in my car and the woman opened her door, the dog jumped out and went for me. I hadn’t even closed my door yet and was afraid the dog would bite my arm off as it was right at my door barking, growling and showing its teeth. The woman ordered the dog back but it didn’t listen. She said ‘he’s just a puppy.’ Oh, am I supposed to feel better? If you have no control over your dog, restrain it. Better yet, rid of it.

I LIKE THE IDEA OF ARMED SECURITY with billy clubs at stores overseas to deter theft. We should have that same model here. Safety is paramount.

BOUQUET FROM ONE transplanted Albertan to another, many thanks for my meal at McDonalds. You made my day.

I’M FED UP WITH THE ANTI-VAXXERS, but I remain gainfully employed because of you. Quit your complaining and get the shot so we can all get on with our lives. As a nurse working with COVID patients, you wouldn’t last a shift in my shoes. Getting the vaccine is nothing compared to the suffering and death I’ve seen. Will you be next?

BOUQUET TO MY MOM. Thanks for always being there for me. The loan will rhelp with the rent, and the food will help fill my constantly hungry tummy.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter