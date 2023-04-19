Beefs & Bouquets

BEEF TO THE PERSON who beefed about the little stickers on pieces of fruit. The stickers help trace the source of contaminants that occasionally occur.

BOUQUET OF ROSES to the neighbour on West Coast Road, who immediately removed the poison hemlock from his yard when he knew it was there. Contact the CRD to learn how to remove toxic plants safely.

BEEF TO A LOCAL STORE which has left the checkout counter always short-staffed for too many months now. Ten-deep line-ups are not acceptable.

BOUQUET TO THE BUSINESSES that include their location in their advertisements. Not everyone has a smartphone or a computer to locate them or the extra time to track them down on the web.

BEEF TO THOSE who choose to take out their bad mood or lack of respect to delivery drivers, servers or sales associates. Just because you have issues or are in a bad mood, you do not need to take it out on anyone else, least of all those just trying to do their job.

BOUQUET TO THE PEOPLE coming around on how bad pickup trucks are for the community. Impractical vanity trucks are killing us, and it’s good to see people starting to wake up to that.

BEEF TO PEOPLE who litter along the highway. Our highways are not garbage dumps, but people continue throwing debris out of car windows. This activity is a sign of no morals, ethics, awareness or respect for the environment that everybody sets their hair on fire over.

BOUQUET TO THE PEOPLE I see picking up other people’s trash left behind at the park and beach, you inspire me to do the same.

BEEF TO DRIVERS in their extra noisy vehicles – bikes, cars, and trucks – that come out in the summer to mindlessly cruise around, making neighbourhood-destroying noise and blowing through gas and money. Your choices in transportation are boring and rapidly becoming things of the past.

BOUQUET TO THE TWO PARAMEDICS who helped out my mother after she had a fall in her bedroom.

BEEF TO THE BUS SCHEDULE. How on Earth can a public transit bus arrive five minutes before the designated time? Why have a time if they don’t stick to it? Why not a time range? Getting tired of sprinting down the street.

BOUQUET TO EVERYONE organizing Earth Day events. Keep up the good work. It’s very much appreciated.

BEEF TO MY NEIGHBOUR, who smokes cigarettes inside and stinks us out of our home. Also, beef to the people who enable her hoarding lifestyle won’t help her get cleaned up. There comes a time when you’re doing more damage than good.

BEEF TO THE DRIVER of a black Ford Mustang who went flying past me on the Sooke Road four lane. You not only put yourself at risk but others as well. Slow down!

A HUGE THANK YOU to Dr. Rabien and Dr. Vally for their outstanding support for my husband in a difficult time. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

HIGH GAS, FOOD and general economic chaos. One only has to look at the weak leadership in countries affected, and the answer is obvious.

BOUQUET TO EVERYONE who flies the Canadian flag at their home or business.



