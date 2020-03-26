The wildlife photographer who closely followed Discovery Island wolf, Takaya, says the wolf has been shot and killed. (Photo by Cheryl Alexander)

Beloved Discovery Island wolf Takaya shot and killed

Wildlife photographer says death is a ‘tragic end’ for an exceptional wolf

A wildlife photographer who has tracked and followed Discovery Island wolf Takaya, says the animal has been killed by hunters.

Cheryl Alexander posted about her devastation on Facebook, alongside a picture of a yellow BC Wildlife ear tag.

“I do not want to share with you this very sad news because Takaya was giving so much hope and joy to so many in this very difficult and dark time. But I must.” she wrote. “Takaya has been killed today. He was shot by hunters in a wilderness area northwest of Victoria. I don’t know much else. The only think that I can confirm, with such a desperately heavy heart, is that I know for sure it was Takaya.”

Alexander writes that the ear tag, labeled 1-295, was Takaya’s. She called his death a “tragic end for a very exceptional and special wolf.”

The BC Conservation Service could not yet be reached for confirmation of Takaya’s death.

READ ALSO: Lone wolf eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island


