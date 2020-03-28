Organizers of the April 18 concert Sinatra and The Count have rebooked the show for Sept. 26 in the same venue, the Dave Dunnet Theatre at Oak Bay High. (David Lloyd Glover Art)

Big band fundraiser show at Dunnet theatre rescheduled for Sept. 26

Jazz singer Joe Coughlin, band leader Phil Dwyer remain booked for show

The Sinatra and The Count benefit concert originally set for April 18 at Oak Bay High has been rescheduled.

Organizers have booked a new date for the big band show in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre for Sept. 26.

Proceeds from the concert benefit the Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship for graduating indigenous students of Oak Bay High.

“Sadly, COVID-19 interrupted our campaign and Dave Dunnet Community Theatre cancelled all shows until May 30,” said Joe Blake, co-promoter.

If you have tickets, they are good for the Sept. 26 show, but you are also eligible for a refund, said co-promoter Rod Sim.

READ MORE: Sno’uyutth Scholarship sweetens summer for native friendship camp counsellor

READ ALSO: Coughlin croons saloon standards for Sno’uyutth Legacy at Dunnet Theatre

The concert features jazz singer Joe Coughlin and a big band led by Phil Dwyer. It’s brought about by community sponsors the Scotiabank Oak Bay Branch, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, and Oak Bay News.

“We didn’t want to change anything, it is a great show and we want it to be full value, which is why we rebooked for five months down the road,” Sim said.

Tickets are available at $40 (cash only) from Scotiabank Oak Bay (when open) or through the Royal Macpherson Theatre Society Box Office and online for $43.50. For tickets and more information contact McPherson Box Office, rmts.bc.ca/events.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Coronavirus

