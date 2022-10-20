Rain is expected to return on Oct. 21 after three months of almost no precipitation and hot weather in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rain is expected to return on Oct. 21 after three months of almost no precipitation and hot weather in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Big shift’ to rainy, cool fall weather headed for Greater Victoria after drought

Rain in the week-long forecast starts Friday after just two millimetres since July

The weather station at the Victoria International Airport recorded just two millimetres of precipitation since July.

That combined with a shorts-worthy Thanksgiving weekend and temperatures hovering in the upper teens have made it feel like an extended summer on the south Island. In the race between what will leave first – the hot and dry weather or pop-up Halloween stores – rain in the forecast Friday (Oct. 21) is expected to help the latter eke out a narrow victory.

“We are in for a major shift in the weather,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. “We have a weather system that is expected to come through (Friday), it’s going to spread some rain and much cooler temperatures right across the southwest of B.C.”

The past three months saw just a few weak systems moving through for maybe a day before hot and dry conditions returned, Charbonneau said. That was driven by a persistent high-pressure ridge settled over western Canada that had steered incoming coastal storms to Alaska and the Yukon.

“So the storm track was just kind of coming up and over us, rather than coming across the B.C. coast as it typically does at this time of the year,” the meteorologist said.

There is some concern over how dry soils will react when that consistent rainfall hits, but Charbonneau said the good news is, initial precipitation won’t be too heavy – helping to gradually moisten the ground. Another concern is drought-weakened trees amid forecasted storms with the potential to bring stronger gusts and rains in the coming week, but it’s too early to know exactly how that will play out, Charbonneau said.

“Our best hope I think, is a slow shift to wetter weather that is sort of sustained and helps to replenish our water.”

Charles Curry, acting lead of regional climate impacts at the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium, said it’s been drier than usual and forest fires this late in the year are a good tell of that.

But the researcher from the University of Victoria-hosted consortium stressed that weather patterns like that of the last three months can vary greatly from year to year.

Before the dry weather and daily temperature records being broken are directly attributed to climate change, Curry said this year’s weather data will have to be looked at in a multi-year set. He added climate scientists will be keeping an eye on whether similar local dry spells and hot fall days persist in future years to see if anything especially abnormal is going on.

Curry noted a positive is Sooke reservoir levels have remained high even as other parts of the province implemented water restrictions.

As the first storms hit, Charbonneau reminded people that roads could be slippery and encouraged them to clear their gutters while they still have the chance.

“It’s going to be a big shock for us all to go from basically summer right into the middle of fall.”

READ: No fireworks for Halloween: Saanich burning ban extended indefinitely

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtGreater VictoriavancouverislandVictoriaWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Esquimalt ordered to pony up its portion of 2022 Victoria police budget increase
Next story
Pediatric group releases guidelines for detecting anxiety in kids and youth

Just Posted

Rain is expected to return on Oct. 21 after three months of almost no precipitation and hot weather in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Big shift’ to rainy, cool fall weather headed for Greater Victoria after drought

Marie-Therese Little is Metchosin’s next mayor. (Courtesy of Marie-Therese Little)
New Metchosin mayor wants respectful debate, plan for staying rural

B.C.’s director of police services says the Township of Esquimalt needs to pay its share of the Victoria Police Department 2022 budget increase. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Esquimalt ordered to pony up its portion of 2022 Victoria police budget increase

The West Shore RCMP are seeking to identify these two youth suspects in a series of assaults in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Police seek youth suspects in Langford assaults