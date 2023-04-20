Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP recovered a large amount of stolen power tools and a pickup truck March 15, though a suspect in the investigation has yet to be identified. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Bike cops recover stolen truck, Home Depot power tools in Langford

The West Shore RCMP says a suspect in the investigation has yet to be identified

West Shore RCMP’s bike patrol officers were near the 2300-block of Belair Road in Langford on March 15 when they discovered a pickup truck which had been reported stolen out of Duncan in February.

Taking a closer look at the Ford F-350, officers quickly discovered a large amount of unopened power tool boxes in its bed worth thousands of dollars, according to a news release published April 20.

Seizing the tools and truck, the investigation revealed the tools had been stolen from a Home Depot location in Langford.

While police were able to reunite the truck and tools with their rightful owners, a suspect in the thefts has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible for these thefts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects in string of apartment break-and-enters

Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP recovered a large amount of stolen power tools and a pickup truck March 15, though a suspect in the investigation has yet to be identified. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
