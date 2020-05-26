Bike lane closed, traffic impacted by landscaping in Metchosin

Construction begins May 25, to be complete by mid-July

New trees and landscaping is expected to impact traffic along Metchosin Rd until July. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Watch for construction crews if you’re heading along Metchosin Road to the Royal Bay area from May until mid July.

New trees and landscaping work are underway 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two lane traffic is expected to remain the same, but the bike lane will be closed for five to seven weeks.

Traffic control will be on site to remind drivers to slow down and use extra caution as work takes place on the west side of Metchosin Road. The project is expected to be completed before or by July 13.

Recently, Royal Bay developer GableCraft Homes installed a new sidewalk, bike lane and pedestrian lighting along the west side of Metchosin Road from Latoria Boulevard all the way up the hill to Cotlow Road.

Notably, this project doesn’t include the installation of a traffic light at Metchosin Road and Latoria Boulevard, but it’s planned in the area as development continues.

