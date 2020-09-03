West Shore RCMP are trying to identify a man believed to have attempted his third robbery in the West Shore, all while riding a bike and brandishing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bike-riding robbery suspect strikes third time on West Shore: RCMP

Man described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old and around 5’10” with slim build

Police believe a suspect who robbed one man and attempted to rob another on the same night in Langford has struck again – but this time in Colwood.

On Sept. 3 at 12:26 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery near the Galloping Goose trail near Belmont Road and Kuper Avenue in Colwood.

The victim told police he was walking along a foot bridge across from the trail when a man riding a bike approached him.

The suspect raised a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim called 911 and did not turn over the wallet. The man rode away on the trail towards Sooke Road.

No injuries were reported. Officers did not locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 and 30 years old, with blonde hair, standing at about 5’10” with a slim build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt, a black baseball cap and a black backpack while riding a black BMX bike.

“West Shore RCMP is continuing this investigation along with two similar reports of robberies that took place earlier this week,” said Const. Nancy Saggar.

“We have canvassed the area at all three scenes and have received tips from the public. We continue to follow up on leads however, no arrests have been made at this time and the suspect is still outstanding.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

 

Most Read