Bike unit makes pair of arrests alongside West Shore RCMP top cop

Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of the West Shore RCMP, joins the bike unit for a routine patrol on Aug. 20. (West Shore RCMP handout)

A group of cycling police officers made a couple of arrests with their boss on the team Thursday.

On Aug. 20 Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of the West Shore RCMP, joined the bike unit for a routine patrol. Within the first hour, the officers spotted a man who was wanted out of Saanich. The 42-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft. Police say the team also recovered a stolen high-end bicycle that was found nearby.

Not long after, at the Langford Bus Exchange, the unit arrested a 45-year-old man found in possession of drug paraphernalia, contrary to court-ordered conditions. He was arrested for breaching his probation order.

“The versatility of the bike unit allows the West Shore RCMP to provide enhanced policing in areas that are remote and difficult for our frontline officers to access. I was very fortunate to work alongside our bike unit and am very proud of their continued efforts in keeping our community safe,” Preston said in a statement.

The West Shore RCMP Bike Unit formed in July 2018 with one corporal and four constables who patrol the West Shore trail system as well as targeting chronic offenders.

