Bikers galore: Barnes Harley-Davidson hosts its sixth Show and Shine in Langford

Bikers from across the region brought their prized bikes out for show

Garry Groth, sales manager at Barnes Harley-Davidson, shows off one of the prized bikes in Harley’s collection. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Barnes Harley-Davidson in Langford hosted their sixth annual Show and Shine on Aug. 28. Motorcycle enthusiasts signed up to show off a variety of choppers, Sportsters, custom-made bikes, and more.

The bikes entered were up for a variety of cash prizes in different categories.

“This is the island’s best event because you bring your absolute best – a lot of these bikes sit in garages year-round so they’re in perfect condition,” said sales manager Garry Groth.

ALSO READ: Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens

The event also had music, a Greek on the Street food truck, a stunt show put on by The Vanishing Ones, a tattoo booth, a barber, and a beer garden with Lighthouse Brewing on-site.

Harley-Davidson also teamed up with a company called Stacyc, which makes electric motorbikes for kids. For those ready to start their riding career at an early age, the event featured a kids race using the Stacyc bikes.

Groth said he’s excited to continue the annual event in the years to come and was excited to be able to bring it back after all events were put on hold due to Covid-19.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordMotorcycle Shows