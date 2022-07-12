Bird on a wire blamed for power outage in downtown Victoria

A swath of Victoria residents spent an hour of Tuesday afternoon without power, according a BC Hydro online update.
Power went down July 12 shortly after 1 p.m. according to the outage map, with crews on scene within 40 minutes and power restored by 2 p.m.
The outage was attributed to a bird hitting wires.
The outage covered more than 1,800 homes and business affected between Pandora Avenue southwest across downtown Victoria into James Bay.
