Black bear sighting reported on UVic campus

University urging residents in the area to be careful

A black bear was reportedly spotted on the University of Victoria campus early Friday, June 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

A black bear was spotted wandering on the University of Victoria (UVic) campus early Friday morning.

According to a social media post by the university, at approximately 6 a.m. on June 5, members of the UVic campus security reported that a black bear was seen near a parking lot near Finnerty Road. Saanich police and animal control were called.

Callers told police the bear was “just walking around,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. He added B.C. Conservation Officer Services has been advised and that officers have left the scene.

The university has asked that everyone use caution in the area and contact campus security if the bear is seen again.

Campus Security report a black bear was sighted on the UVic campus around Parking Lot 2 near the McKinnon BLdg & Finnerty Rd at about 6 a.m. today. @SaanichPolice & Animal Control are attending. Please use caution in the area and report any sightings to Campus Security. pic.twitter.com/3k96pCzQhm — UniversityOfVictoria (@uvic) June 5, 2020

This incident comes after a number of other bear sightings in the region. On June 3, Saanich police reported four bear sightings in urban areas in approximately 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Bear spotted walking on sidewalk near Uptown

READ ALSO: Second bear sighting in a week at View Royal neighbourhood

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

bearsUVic