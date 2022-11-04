Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team honoured for excellence in journalism

The Goldstream Gazette’s 2021 truth and reconciliation series was honoured during the 2022 Jack Webster Awards. (2022 Jack Webster Awards)

Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team was honoured Thursday in two categories during the 2022 Webster Awards.

The awards are named after the late Jack Webster, a force in the journalism industry for decades, and celebrate excellence in B.C. journalism with 14 categories.

A finalist in Excellence in Legal Journalism, Jane Skrypnek’s story in the Saanich News in July 2021 takes readers inside one woman’s fight for justice after police misclassified her sexual assault report. As a result of the story, the Saanich Police Department issued a public apology.

Mary Fowles’ ‘The hidden, deadly epidemic in partner violence’ in The Tyee took the top honour in the category with Kim Bolan’s piece ‘Do police treat organized crime murders differently?’ in the Vancouver Sun (Postmedia) also named a finalist.

READ MORE: Police missteps leave Greater Victoria sexual assault survivor without justice

Webster Awards 2022 from OhBoyProductions on Vimeo.

The Goldstream Gazette’s 2021 six-part series on truth and reconciliation was a finalist for Best Community Reporting. The series recounts survivors’ stories of residential schools while also talking to experts about truth and reconciliation.

Mike Howell’s ‘Investigation: Is Vancouver’s Chinatown Dying?’ on Vancouver is Awesome (Glacier Media) took the top honours while Casey Richardson and Chelsea Powrie’s story ‘Princeton recovers from devastating floods’ on Castanet News was also a finalist.

The Gazette’s series, which ran in all of Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria community papers in September 2021, can be found online with video at goldstreamgazette.com/tag/truth-and-reconciliation or by clicking the links below .

READ MORE: ‘It has to be heard’: Greater Victoria survivor recounts torture he endured at Indian Hospital

READ MORE: ‘It’s about really understanding our history’: Acknowledging truths the first step in reconciliation

READ MORE: Tsawout residential school survivor no longer afraid to share her story

READ MORE: Uprooting the ‘old narrative’ by sharing Indigenous stories, experiences

READ MORE: Saanich Peninsula resident John Elliott is a leading voice in revitalizing language, culture

READ MORE: Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore