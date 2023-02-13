Blustery afternoon on the horizon for Greater Victoria, Gulf Islands

Winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 expected to ease in the night

Damaging winds are expected across Greater Victoria including the Southern Gulf Islands starting Monday (Feb. 13) afternoon.

With the highest winds expected near the Juan de Fuca Strait, residents can expect westerly winds at 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Both coasts of Vancouver Island can expect windy conditions, diminished from southern expectations, with predicted winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70.

Blustery conditions are expected to ease through the night.

The warning reminds residents high winds can cause damage, power outages and fallen trees and branches.

