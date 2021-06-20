Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews on scene at a boat fire near the boat ramp at Long Lake on Sunday, June 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews on scene at a boat fire near the boat ramp at Long Lake on Sunday, June 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Boat burns up on Nanaimo’s Long Lake, man and child unhurt

Jet skiers attempt to put out fire by circling around to spray water on burning boat

A man and a child made it safely off a boat that caught fire and burned up on Long Lake Monday afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out at 4 p.m. to the lake in the middle of the city, after a report of a boat on fire.

Crews on scene said the man and the girl were boating on the opposite side of the lake from the boat ramp when their vessel caught fire. They abandoned ship and were quickly rescued by other boaters as the lake and Loudon Park were busy on a hot Father’s Day.

Crews said a jet skier was able to tow the speedboat across the lake to the boat ramp, where jet skiers manoeuvring in circles sprayed water to try to put out the fire. Their efforts almost worked, said firefighters; however, the fire eventually engulfed the boat and it burned up.

No one was hurt in the incident and the B.C. Ministry of Environment was notified.

Firefighters gave the girl who had been on the boat a plush toy – a dalmatian wearing a fire hat.

READ ALSO: Two boats burned in Campbell River fire

READ ALSO: Firefighters battle fishing vessel blaze at French Creek Marina


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Previous story
Latest Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign targets $1M for mental health
Next story
Horgan marks Indigenous Peoples Day by urging recognition of systemic racism

Just Posted

Oak Bay police issued these surveillance images after a theft from the Cork & Barrel liquor store. The bottle of stolen whisky was valued at $4,636.99. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Suspect swipes $5,000 bottle of whisky from Oak Bay liquor shop

Swanwick Ranch in Metchosin, featuring an award-winning home on 67 acres of property overlooking the ocean, recently sold for a record-setting, yet undisclosed amount. (Sotheby’s International Realty Canada photo)
Sale of oceanfront property in Metchosin yields new record for Greater Victoria

A District of Saanich survey found residents feel content with their quality of life overall, with improvements in infrastructure and safety at the top of respondents’ minds. (Black Press Media file photo)
Citizen survey finds 88 per cent of Saanich residents content with overall quality of life

(Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria clears parking hurdle for new Indigenous laws building