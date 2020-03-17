Boat owner missing outboard motor in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police responded to a home invasion near Uplands Golf Course on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m. No description was filed for the suspect. (Black Press File Photo)

Missing an outboard?

The Oak Bay Police Department has an outboard motor that was turned in on March 9 by a resident after they saw it fly out of a boat while being towed along the road.

The flying outboard was among the reports the Oak Bay Police fielded between March 9 and 15.

One of the most dangerous incidents was in the early morning hours of March 15. Oak Bay Police pulled over a male driver who was speeding and who subsequently refused to comply. Police issued him with Refusal to Comply with Demand and issued a driving prohibition and a speeding ticket.

Weather also caused havoc as police responded to numerous hazardous situation calls during the blustery Saturday evening winds. A boat washed ashore in rough waters near the 1400-block of Beach Drive.

“The owner is aware and will move it as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Chief Andy Brinton.

Five residents reported having their cars entered, all overnight. The first two were overnight between March 7 and 8, in the 1500-block of Hampshire Road and 2500-block of Cranmore Road though nothing was reported missing.

Two more entrances to vehicles were reported between March 12 and 13 in the 3500-block and 3600-block of Beach Drive with little taken.

The same morning a vehicle was rifled through in 2000-block of Kings Road with some loose change missing.

If anyone has any information on the owner of the outboard motor or any ongoing investigations they can call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

