A body was reported found floating in the water near Lasqueti Island on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (File graphic)

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

An investigation has been turned over to the RCMP and BC Coroners Service, after a body was reported discovered floating near Lasqueti Island on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Lt. Tony Wright, public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, said the centre received a call at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday. He told Black Press that personnel aboard a fishing vessel called to say they had discovered the body, which they took on board and made the emergency call. The person had been wearing a life-jacket.

READ MORE: Busy long weekend for Comox’s 19 Wing search and rescue

Wright said an extensive search of the area was undertaken, with a Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo fixed-wing aircraft from the Comox 442 Transport Rescue Squadron deployed.

“Six Coast Guard vessels also responded, but nothing else was found,” he said.

The matter was turned over to police and the coroner, with no further information immediately available.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Search and Rescuevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay Police checking-in with community survey
Next story
Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Just Posted

Pandemic reunites 2000s era Victoria rock band The Origin

Saanich musicians recording for first time since 2008

Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Finalists for 2020 announced in two categories

Oak Bay Police checking-in with community survey

Survey online until Sept. 25

Patrick brothers who shaped modern hockey also tried, but failed, to remove violence

New history thesis shows efforts to sell a “clean game” in Oak Bay

Central Saanich to formally inform Agricultural Land Commission about soccer pitch proposal

Move is meant for information only with no application having come forward yet

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Most Read