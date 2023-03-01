Body found in Oak Bay days after mobility scooter left at Victoria beach

Police circulated photos of the abandoned scooter, clothing items late last month

Victoria Police found a dead body on Feb. 28 the person’s mobility scooter and clothing items were found near at the waterfront days earlier. (Black Press Media file photo).

The search for the owner of a mobility scooter and clothing items that were left near the Victoria waterfront last week has ended with the person’s body being found.

The remains were found in the 3100-block of Rutland Road in Oak Bay on Tuesday (Feb. 28) and Victoria police said the death is considered non-suspicious at this time.

Police circulated photos of the scooter and other items, which were found on a beach at Dallas Road and Olympia Avenue, on Feb. 25 before officers found the body days later.

The person’s family has been notified, police said.

