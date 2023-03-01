Victoria Police found a dead body on Feb. 28 the person’s mobility scooter and clothing items were found near at the waterfront days earlier. (Black Press Media file photo).

Victoria Police found a dead body on Feb. 28 the person’s mobility scooter and clothing items were found near at the waterfront days earlier. (Black Press Media file photo).

Body found in Oak Bay days after mobility scooter left at Victoria beach

Police circulated photos of the abandoned scooter, clothing items late last month

The search for the owner of a mobility scooter and clothing items that were left near the Victoria waterfront last week has ended with the person’s body being found.

The remains were found in the 3100-block of Rutland Road in Oak Bay on Tuesday (Feb. 28) and Victoria police said the death is considered non-suspicious at this time.

Police circulated photos of the scooter and other items, which were found on a beach at Dallas Road and Olympia Avenue, on Feb. 25 before officers found the body days later.

The person’s family has been notified, police said.

READ: Construction on $77M Keating flyover in Central Saanich begins this spring

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayVicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Ucluelet restaurant Pluvio named Canada’s best fine dining experience

Just Posted

The Vikes women’s curling team won the Canada West championships at the Victori Curling Club on Feb. 26. (Courtesy of the UVic Vikes)
UVic women’s curling captures nationals ticket after Canada West championships win

Victoria Police found a dead body on Feb. 28 the person’s mobility scooter and clothing items were found near at the waterfront days earlier. (Black Press Media file photo).
Body found in Oak Bay days after mobility scooter left at Victoria beach

Freighters are using anchorages off of Vancouver Island more often and for longer periods. (Jake Romph/News Staff)
Vancouver Island waters an ‘overflow industrial parking lot’ as freighter traffic skyrockets: MP

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget