Body found inside home that burned in Nanaimo last night

Firefighters battled blaze at house on Athletic Street on Thursday, Aug. 11

A body was found at a house on Athletic Street in Harewood last night after firefighters were called to put out a fire there. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The body of a man was discovered by Nanaimo firefighters after they battled a blaze that gutted a house in Harewood yesterday.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP say a man’s body was discovered at a home in Athletic Street after a report of a structure fire at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Smoke was seen “billowing from windows,” noted the press release, and crews were able to contain the fire to the home within 40 minutes, entering the residence afterward.

“The discovery of the body is deemed suspicious and has been turned over to the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Section for investigation,” the press release said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2022-27862.

