The body of Capt. Kevin Hagen, from Nanaimo, will be returned to Vancouver Island on June 27. He was one of six who died in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea in late April. (Photo submitted)

Body of serviceman from Vancouver Island, who died in helicopter crash, to be returned Saturday

Capt. Kevin Hagen was one of six who died in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea April 29

A Canadian Armed Forces member, originally from Vancouver Island, who died in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea in April, will see a memorial motorcade procession in Victoria this weekend.

Capt. Kevin Hagen, a Nanaimo native, was among six Armed Forces members who died when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece April 29 in a NATO training mission. His body is expected to arrive in Victoria Saturday, according to a Royal Canadian Air Force press release.

“The Hagen family will be joined by military and civilian dignitaries in a police-escorted motorcade from the Victoria International Airport to the McCall Gardens Funeral Home in Victoria,” the press release said. “The departure time is planned for 1:30 p.m. … Please note, Willingdon Road will be closed between 1:15-2 p.m. Also, there might be delays or changes to the route due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Hagen’s remains were located and recovered during a joint Canadian Armed Forces and U.S. Navy search and recovery operation, which took place between May 25 and June 2, the Armed Forces previously stated. He was positively identified by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario on June 18.

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins were the other members of the Armed Forces who died in the helicopter crash.

To see the full motorcade route, go here.

Armed Forces

