Body of unknown man found near the Lochside trail in Saanich

Police said the body was located in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue

Police on the scene of the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich, near Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, where a man’s body was found on Oct. 6. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Police say there’s no risk to the public after a body was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich on Thursday (Oct. 6).

The identity of the dead man is unknown at this time, Saanich police said. The body was located in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

“Saanich police detectives and the British Columbia Coroners Service are working in partnership to identify the deceased male and determine the cause of death,” Saanich Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement.

A news release confirming the body had been found was sent out around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. It stated more information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Police did not say when the body was found but officers had a section of the trail taped off earlier in the afternoon.

Saanich