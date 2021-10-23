Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Brash morning shooting directly outside B.C. hospital

Paramedics came upon shooting scene outside Chilliwack General Hospital

A brash shooting took place directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital this morning (Oct. 23).

At around 9 a.m., paramedics near the hospital came upon the scene on Mary Street, just south of Hodgins Avenue, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

They identified a shooting had just taken place over emergency scanners, and called in an medevac directly to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Although a hospital was right there, paramedics determined the patient needed to be transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital. BCEHS confirmed that a victim was being transported to hospital in critical condition.

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed can be seen in a large area RCMP officers have cordoned off with police tape, directly outside the emergency entrance to the hospital.

Black Press has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more details.

More to come.

RELATED: Late-night shooting on residential street in Abbotsford

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackRCMPShooting

 

fd

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Previous story
Canadian ski resorts face labour shortage, government slow to issue working visas
Next story
Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting

Just Posted

Georgia Devonshire is a talented rugby player selected in a Canada-wide search for potential Olympic candidates. (Photo courtesy of Brian Findlay)
Saanich rugby player makes top 100 in Canada-wide search for Olympic talent

Victoria Royals Keanu Derungs celebrating his goal to open the scoring at 1:12 of the second period. (Christopher Kelsall/Special to Victoria News)
Prince George Cougars hammer the Victoria Royals 5-1

An artist’s rendering of the new development on McCallum Road. (Supplied by PC Urban Properties)
Another new industrial development on its way to Langford

Grab and go kits for the entire family – including pets, should contain food, water, medication, prescription glasses and other basics such as a whistle, blanket, extra home and vehicle keys and flashlights. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Emergency program lead offers tips as winter storm season descends on Greater Victoria