UPDATE: West Shore RCMP investigating social media messages alleging shooting threat at Belmont

Sooke School District has identified source, given all-clear for students to be in class

The Sooke School District has confirmed it is safe for students to attend Belmont Secondary School today after rumours of a threat to the school were circulated on social media Monday night.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed SD62 is aware of the threat and the source has been located.

In an email sent to families Tuesday morning, principal Jim Lamond confirmed classes will continue as usual.

“The RCMP and district are aware and we are working collaboratively to ensure school continues to be safe,” Lamond said. “At this point we have identified the source and will be meeting with them and the family this morning.”

West Shore RCMP is investigating the social media messages that advised students not to go into school on Dec 8. The detachment said further messages circulating among students’ social media accounts alleged the possibility of a shooting.

Police said the validity of those messages has not been confirmed.

“We have not been able to substantiate any threats at this time,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “There is no evidence to suggest such an act will take place, however, we are treating this seriously.”

Police officers are in attendance at the school and will remain there as required. The school is open but an investigation is ongoing.

