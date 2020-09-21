Premier John Horgan discussing the reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

BREAKING: B.C. Premier to call fall snap election

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

British Columbians will likely be taking part in an unscheduled provincial election in October, marking yet another surprising twist in an unprecedented year.

Black Press Media has learned that Premier John Horgan has requested the province’s lieutenant governor, Janet Austin, to call the next election.

He is expected to speak at a news conference at 11 a.m. today.

The news comes as Horgan repeatedly failed to deny he was contemplating a snap election for the fall. Currently, Horgan is leading a minority government under a Confidence and Supply Agreement signed in 2017 with the B.C. Green Party.

Since early last week, five of the B.C. NDP’s cabinet ministers announced they wouldn’t be seeking re-election: Forest Minister Doug Donaldson, Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser, Jobs Minister Michelle Mungall, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena.

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson also won’t be seeking re-election. Finance Minister Carole James announced in March that she would not be seeking re-election after being diagnosed with Parkison’s disease.

Meanwhile, the Greens announced Sonia Furstenau as their new leader on Sept. 13, who told supporters at the time that her party will be ready for any pending election.

BC Liberal and Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson has called on Horgan to stick to focusing on the ongoing pandemic.

BC politics

