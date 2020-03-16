BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except U.S. citizens, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will close its border to all who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents to slow spread of COVID-19.
Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau cottage in Ottawa Monday, as he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.
The Prime Minister said U.S. citizens as well as commerce and trade will be allowed in and out of the country.
Trudeau said all Canadians currently abroad should return home by commercial means, while flights are still running.
“We can still slow the spread of this virus… but that window is closing,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau defended the travel ban coming in Monday, when both he and top health officials have dismissed it before.
“Now is the time to take this particular step. It is a significant step… but it is the right step to be taking today, he said, noting recommendations from health officials have changed.
More to come.
