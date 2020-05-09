Central Saanich emergency crews responded to an incident on Stautw Road near Pullock Road on Saturday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Central Saanich emergency crews respond to ‘serious’ medical call on Stautw Road

Area was closed to traffic until noon

Central Saanich emergency crews responded to a medical incident on Stautw Road near Pullock Road on Saturday morning.

The area was closed to traffic and Central Saanich police and fire crews were on scene just after 11:30 a.m. on May 9. By noon, some emergency vehicles had left the area and traffic was permitted to pass through.

A trail entrance in the area appeared to be blocked off with caution tape and a police vehicle.

A Central Saanich Police officer told Black Press Media they were responding to a medical call that became “serious” and that Sidney/North Saanich RCMP would be taking over.

Black Press Media has reached out to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP for further information.

More to come.

READ ALSO: UVic historian reflects on changing definitions of VE Day

Most Read